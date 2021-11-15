Ascension Parish deputies seek suspect in Donaldsonville fatal shooting

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting death in Donaldsonville on Nov. 12.

According to an APSO release, deputies responded to a shooting at around 10:24 p.m. at a residence on 3rd Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found 39-year-old James Bell deceased after being shot multiple times.

Detectives have identified 28-year-old Carlos J. Nicholas as a suspect in Bell’s death. He is wanted for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. A motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information than can help detectives locate Nicholas please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.