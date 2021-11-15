Donaldsonville library moving to temporary location

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library will remain closed until Nov. 20 while the collection is moved to its temporary location.

Beginning Nov. 22, the branch will reopen in its temporary home, located at 420 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville.

The library's bookmobile will be making additional community stops to assist patrons during the scheduled closure.

These additional stops will take place at the recreational playground on Mississippi Street across from Crescent Park in Donaldsonville on: Nov. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m., Nov. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m., and Nov. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Check out the library’s social media channels and website, myAPL.org, for further updates.