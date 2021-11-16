Early voting begins Nov. 27 for Dec. 11 elections

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters, Shanie M. Bourg, encourages all Ascension Parish citizens who are eligible to vote in the Dec. 11 Municipal Primary Election to consider voting early.

Residents who want to vote early may do so in person at the locations listed below. You must have a photo ID or be prepared to complete a Voter Identification Affidavit. Your photo ID must have your name, photograph, and signature. The most generally recognized photo IDs include:

Louisiana driver's license

Louisiana special identification card

United States military identification card (that contains your name and picture)

Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature, like an unexpired passport

Early voting for the Dec. 11 Election begins Nov. 27 and ends Dec. 4 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 28). Sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting locations in Ascension Parish:

Governmental Annex - 828 S Irma Blvd, Rm #205, Gonzales (225) 621-5780

Courthouse West - 300 Houmas St, Ste B, Donaldsonville (225) 473-7906

*Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 Hwy 42, Prairieville (225) 621-5780

Voters can also visit the Secretary of State’s www.GeauxVote.com website or download the free smartphone Geauxvote app to find out where to vote on Election Day, view what’s on their ballot, find out what voting districts they are in, etc.