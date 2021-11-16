Final touches put on Ascension Parish stadium in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Crews worked diligently on the new turf Nov. 16 at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville.

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the final touches were being made on the artificial surface, which is the home field for both the Donaldsonville Tigers and Ascension Catholic Bulldogs.

School officials hope the stadium will be ready in time for Donaldsonville's playoff game set for Nov. 19. In a social media post, they stated a determination on the game's location will be made at a later time.

Ascension Parish's four high schools, including East Ascension, Dutchtown, and St. Amant on the east bank, all saw renovations done to home stadiums this year.

East Ascension's stadium in Gonzales was completed just in time for its rivalry game against St. Amant.

Dutchtown's was finished first, as it was easier to convert due to being a relatively new stadium.

A fifth high school, Prairieville High School, is expected to open in time for the 2023-2024 school year.