AROUND THE STATE: Deer enters Baton Rouge hospital, later euthanized

Staff Report

Deer enters Baton Rouge hospital

The Louisiana Wildlife and and Fisheries Department responded Nov. 15 to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge after a deer entered the hospital and ran to the second floor.

Officials believe the deer was likely struck by a vehicle before it was captured.

According to LDWF, the doe was injured and was euthanized.

Human trafficking grant received

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana has been awarded a $1.5 million grant by the United States Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime that will be used to improve outcomes for child and youth victims of human trafficking.

The grant is a multi-year award that will be administered by the newly established Louisiana Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention and will help fund the Louisiana Child and Youth Trafficking Collaborative Accessibility Initiative.

Louisiana has been selected for the award twice.

Lawsuit challenges state's collection of sales tax

An Arizona-based business filed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana's patchwork system of collecting sales taxes.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday comes days after voters rejected a constitutional change that would have centralized those tax collections in a single board. Currently, sales taxes are collected by each parish.

Halstead Bead, a family-owned jewelry and craft supply wholesaler based in Prescott, Az., filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.