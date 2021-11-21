Napoleonville man dies in dirt bike crash

Staff Report

A Napoleonville man was killed Nov. 20 in a dirt bike crash, State Police reported.

The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Ray Gilton.

He was riding a KTM dirt bike south on Hwy. 1 at the intersection with Mathew Street in Napoleonville around 5 p.m. at a high rate of speed, State Police said. At the same time, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on the same roadway and began to make a left turn on Mathew Street.

Gilton could not come to a stop in time and struck the side of the Chevrolet, State Police said. Gilton, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries, police said.

A toxicology sample was collected from Gilton, and a breath test from the other driver showed no alcohol present, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.