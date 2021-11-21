Troopers seek suspect in fatal motorcycle crash in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police troopers have asked for public assistance with finding a car suspected of being involved in a fatal motorcycle crash on Nov. 20 in Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, Troop A began investigating a serious injury crash that occurred just after 5 p.m. on Hwy. 1 near Fontana Road and Lowery Elementary School's campus in Ascension Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 31-year-old Cameron James Thibodeaux of Pierre Part.

In the initial investigation, troopers reported Thibodeaux was traveling southbound on Hwy. 1 on a 2009 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle began to make a left turn onto Hwy. 1 from a private drive.

The vehicle turned directly in front of the motorcycle, which ran off the roadway to the right and impacted an embankment.

After causing the motorcycle to crash, the suspect briefly stopped before fleeing the scene, according to the release.

Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, Thibodeaux sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Troopers believe that the unidentified vehicle may be a green four door sedan with a possible primer type paint on the hood and the trunk area.

This crash remains under investigation, and troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash can contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500, or their local law enforcement agency.

An image of the possible suspect vehicle has been provided.