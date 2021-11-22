Adult softball teams square off in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Teams from Donaldsonville, Gonzales, White Castle, and the Morgan City areas participated in Ascension Parish Recreation's adult softball league on the west bank Nov. 21.

The Ascension Parish Council's District 1 representative Alvin "Coach" Thomas, who serves the west side, shared photos from event and praised the efforts of the recreation department.

He also gave credit to Coach Jerry Butler, who has been organizing recreation events for the area.