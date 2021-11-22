Donaldsonville fire chief starts new podcast on firefighters

Donaldsonville Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux has launched a new podcast on firefighters called Wearing the White Helmet.

The podcast can be found on Apple iTunes.

In the first episode, Gautreaux sat down for an interview with former Donaldsonville Fire Chief Chuck Montero. He served with the Donaldsonville Fire Department from 1983 until his retirement in 2017.

Montero started his career as a volunteer, then applied for an open position in the department. He was fire chief for 12 years.

"Probably the most rewarding part of it was helping people," Montero answered when asked about the most rewarding part of serving. "When you're seeing your making a difference, whether it's saving property or actually helping someone in one of the worst times of their life, and helping them get to a better time."

In the podcast, he also talked about his hobbies, which include motorcycles, fishing, and sports photography.

Montero frequently takes action shots at sporting events throughout the area.

Later in the show, Montero reminisced about his years playing bass guitar in the band The Dick Nixons.

He recalled the band's punk rock roots, which included a set of garbage cans instead of drums.

The band toured as far as France. They also played gigs around the country.