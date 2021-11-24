Donaldsonville football stadium vandalized

Staff Report

Donaldsonville's football stadium was vandalized and construction equipment was damaged Nov. 20.

Suspected juveniles entered the area surrounding the football field and started some of the construction equipment and moved items around the new artificial turf field at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium, according to resident Robyn Penn Delaney.

She said in a social media statement that she was sharing the information as a member of the community, and not as an official statement from the school district.

She stated the actions caused some minor damage to the newly-applied turf and surrounding area. The construction equipment the crew needs to complete the project received some major damage.

The crew will not be able to complete the project as planned.

She said the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has been investigating the incident.

The Ascension Parish School Board previously announced hopes of completing the stadium work ahead of Donaldsonville High School's playoff game against Church Point. The field was not ready in time, and the game was moved to White Castle High School's stadium.

Both Donaldsonville and Ascension Catholic High School normally use the stadium. Middle school and youth programs also play games there.

Both high schools have been eliminated from their respective playoffs.

This is a developing story.