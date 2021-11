Staff Report

The City of Donaldsonville will hold its holiday yard decorating contest for the Donaldsonville area in December.

The deadline to register is Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Judging will take place Dec. 18 and 19 after dark.

Register by calling 225-473-4814 or by emailing dvillecoc@bellsouth.net or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.

Sponsors for the contest are the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Donaldsonville.