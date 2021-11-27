Deadline nears to request absentee ballot

Staff Report

Deadlines are drawing near for Ascension Parish voters who participate in the Over 65 Mail Ballot program, or any voter who will be absentee during Early Voting and/or on Election Day, Registrar of Voters Shanie M. Bourg said.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Requests can be made one of two ways: Online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting Request Absentee Ballot, or in person at the Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters office.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting Check Absentee Ballot Status.

The deadline to return a completed ballot is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. To see an instructional video with step-by-step instructions to properly complete and return an absentee by mail ballot, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzD8oKQUHas&t=137s.

Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member.

Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on Election Day. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.