Staff Report

The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will host "A Jazzy Christmas Concert" with Quiana Lynell on Dec. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The outdoor event is free to the public at the museum at 406 Charles Street, Donaldsonville.

Lynell is an award-winning blues and jazz singer.

For more information, call (225) 474-5553.