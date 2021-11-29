Louisiana State Police report 16 fatalities statewide over holiday

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police troopers investigated multiple fatality crashes throughout the state during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

According to an LSP news release, the lack of seat belt usage and speed were among the major contributing factors.

Troopers investigated 10 fatal crashes, which resulted in 16 fatalities from the afternoon of Nov. 24 through the night of Nov. 28.

This was a significant increase as compared to last year’s travel period. In 2020, eight fatalities occurred in seven crashes.

This total of fatal crashes does not include crash investigations conducted by local law enforcement agencies leading to potentially higher fatal statistics.

Troopers said impairment, speeding, distractions, and lack of seat belts are common factors in crashes.

"As we approach the Christmas and New Year holiday, please do your part by never driving while impaired or riding with an impaired driver. Obey the speed limit, avoid distractions while behind the wheel, and always ensure proper seat belt use for all vehicle occupants. Louisiana State troopers and local law enforcement partners remain committed to preventing these tragic crashes and will be working to enforce the state’s seat belt and impaired driving laws throughout the holidays," troopers stated in the release.

Motorists are urged to contact the nearest LSP Troop by dialing *LSP (*577) if they observe others driving in an unsafe manner. Additionally, information about road conditions, construction activities, and other critical incidents can be obtained by visiting the 511 Traveler Information System website at www.511la.org, calling 511 or downloading the Louisiana 511 app.

"This weekend, troopers and first responders witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of poor decisions on our roadways. While law enforcement will be on heightened patrol throughout the holiday period, the task of preventing crashes is a joint responsibility with the public. We must work together to change dangerous driving behavior and ensure a safe holiday for everyone," the release concluded.