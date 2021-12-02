Ascension Parish Council set to meet once in December

The Ascension Parish Council will hold one meeting in December, which will be Dec. 9 at the Gonzales courthouse.

Regular meetings are usually held on the first and third Thursdays of the month. According to the parish's website, the Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 meetings have been cancelled.

Generally, the first meeting of the month is held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. The second meeting is usually set for the courthouse in Gonzales.

The Dec. 9 meeting is set for 6 p.m. on the east side, at 607 E. Worthey Rd., Gonzales.