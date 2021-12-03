Prairieville resident appointed to Louisiana Rehabilitation Council

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointment of Megan N. Thompson of Prairieville to the Louisiana Rehabilitation Council.

Thompson is a program manager for the Louisiana Department of Education. She will serve as a representative of the state educational agency responsible for the public education of students with disabilities.

The Louisiana Rehabilitation Council listens to the concerns of those with disability issues, reviews, analyzes and evaluates the state rehabilitation program, collaborates with other state agencies, organizations and consumer groups.