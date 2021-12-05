Ascension Parish Library's Donaldsonville branch renovation will continue into 2022

Staff Report

The major renovation of the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville will continue through late 2022, with an estimated reopening in September.

The branch recently closed and moved its collections to a temporary location across the street.

The westside branch has been located at the corner of Mississippi Street and Lessard Street in Donaldsonville's historic district since it was constructed some four decades ago.

The revamped structure will pay homage to the Hotel Donaldson, which once stood on the block overlooking the Mississippi River. It will feature some of the distinctive characteristics of the former four-story hotel.

John Stelly, the parish's library director, has previously said to the Ascension Parish Council that the project will fit into the Donaldsonville historic district.

Currently in the bidding process for a contractor, construction is anticipated to be in full swing in early 2022.

Libraries on the east side of Ascension Parish have been part of the long-term renovation process as well, particularly as parts of the east side of the parish have seen a boom in population.

More space has been added to the Gonzales library in recent years. Additionally, the Dutchtown branch was constructed just over a decade ago, and the Galvez branch was renovated.

As discussed at a previous council meeting, the new branch in St. Amant will serve as a community center which can be utilized during times of emergency.