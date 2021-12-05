Napoleonville woman dies in Hwy. 308 crash in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop C reported the death of 77-year-old Diane Borne of Napoleonville following a Dec. 3 crash on Hwy. 308 about a mile south of the Hwy. 70 spur in Assumption Parish.

According to a news release, troopers responded to the two-vehicle head-on crash in the Plattenville area after 12 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed Borne, who was traveling north on Hwy. 308 in a 2010 Nissan Sentra, attempted to pass another vehicle while in a no passing zone. After crossing the centerline, Borne struck a southbound 2015 Nissan Sentra head-on.

Both Borne and the driver of the 2015 Nissan were properly restrained at the time of the crash and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Borne succumbed to her injuries the following day, on Dec. 4.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.