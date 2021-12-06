Ascension Parish softball teams meet in Prairieville

Staff Report

West Ascension's new adult softball league traveled to Prairieville for a matchup between west and east side teams.

The Ascension Parish Council's Alvin "Coach" Thomas, who represents the west bank, stated the league has been wonderful for the community.

He commended Coach Jerry Butler for contributing to the recreation program.

He also gave a special thanks to Coach BJ Romano for joining and allowing the softball program to grow on both sides of the parish.

The teams finished the first game tied 22-22. The east side team won 20-16 in the second game.