Paincourtville woman arrested after juvenile leads deputies on 120 mph chase

Staff Report

Following a high-speed pursuit, Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Paincourtville woman accused of allowing an unlicensed juvenile to drive her vehicle.

In a news release, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 21-year-old Tyteana Leonshae Mollere of Grant Loop, Paincourtville, on felony charges arising from the Oct. 29 incident near Bertrandville.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and attempted a stop. The driver allegedly then began a pursuit that exceeded speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The deputy was able to successfully terminate the chase and arrest the driver, who was a juvenile.

During the investigative process, the deputy conducted a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of controlled dangerous substances. Additionally, it was determined that Mollere was the owner of the vehicle, and had permitted the juvenile to use it without any adult supervision.

At the conclusion of the investigation, a warrant for the arrest of Mollere was issued.

She was arrested Dec. 3 and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

At the time of the release, Mollere remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.