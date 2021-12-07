Ascension Parish teacher certification program to host information sessions

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools will hold two virtual information sessions about its alternative certification program, Teach Ascension Academy.

In its sixth year, TAA trains people with non-educational degrees so they can teach in Ascension's primary, middle, and high schools.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to turn life experience into a rewarding career in education," stated Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "Our alternative certification program provides on-the-job training for those passionate about helping kids fulfill their potential in the classroom."

Applications for the program will open in January. Those interested in learning more about TAA should attend one of the following information sessions:

5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dec. 9

6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dec. 15

In 2015, Ascension launched the Teach Ascension program to recruit, train, and hire teachers from alternative professions or academic programs. This one-year program includes four weeks of intensive professional development over the summer; placement as a teacher during the school year with weekly professional development; and master, mentor, and supervising teacher support.

Tuition for the program is $4,000, but there are no out-of-pocket expenses for candidates as long as they teach in an Ascension Parish school for two years.

MINIMUM PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS:

Hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution

Minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher as evidenced by an official transcript

Have passing scores on PRAXIS I (or equivalent ACT score of 23 / SAT score of 1030) and PRAXIS II (content knowledge)

For more information about TAA, visit www.apsb.org/TeachAscension.