Belle Rose man charged with aggravated assault, resisting an officer

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Belle Rose man accused of resisting an officer and aggravated assault of an officer.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 32-year-old Michael Jones Jr. of Hwy. 308, Belle Rose, on felony charges arising out of the incident near Belle Rose on Dec. 4.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a request from Jones to assist him in retrieving personal belongings from a relative’s home.

A uniformed patrol deputy was in the process of assisting him when the communications division advised the deputy that there was a valid arrest warrant from St. James Parish on Jones.

The deputy attempted to take Jones into custody and he resisted that effort. In the process, Jones withdrew a razor / knife and displayed it in an aggressive manner toward the deputy.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: resisting an officer with force or violence and aggravated assault upon a peace officer.

At the time of the release, Jones was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.​