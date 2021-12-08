CF Industries donates rescue tool to Donaldsonville Fire Department

The Donaldsonville Fire Department received a tool donation from CF Industries Dec. 7.

Donaldsonville Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux said the electric-powered rescue tool is similar to the hydraulic rescue tools firefighters use, which are often referred to as "jaws of life."

The new tools work off battery power. It does not require a hydraulic pump and hoses, so it speeds up the time frame of performing an extrication in emergencies.

Gautreaux said the department is thankful to have companies in the community that are invested in Donaldsonville's future and safety.

CF Industries is a global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products.

Located on the west bank of Ascension Parish, CF Industries' complex is the largest of its kind in North America.