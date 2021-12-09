Area agencies partner in drug trafficking investigation

Staff Report

An investigation involving several area law enforcement agencies led to multiple arrests.

The joint investigation was led by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Agency with assistance from the Gonzales Police Department, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and St. Charles Parish Sheriff Office.

Authorities targeted a methamphetamine trafficking organization, which led agents to secure several search warrants in Ascension Parish. During the execution of the search warrants, agents seized some 25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at over $100,000, along with numerous firearms.

According to a release from the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the trafficking organization has been accused of distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout Iberville, Ascension, Assumption, and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Investigators reported the arrests of Reshide Wooden, Raven Harris, and Denzel Gray, all of Donaldsonville, on numerous charges.

The extensive investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected in the near future.