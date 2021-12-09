AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana Supreme Court to hear Tony Spell case

Staff Report

Louisiana Supreme Court to hear pastor's case

The Louisiana Supreme Court will hear arguments in a pastor's case that received national attention last year.

Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, has faced criminal charges from 2020 when his congregation continued to gather for services despite COVID-19 orders.

Earlier this year, a state judge and appeal court refused to throw out Spell's charges.

In March 2020, Gov. John Bel Edwards had issued a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.

A hearing date has not been set.

FEMA grants address hurricane damage

Sen. John Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $78,692,355 in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants for projects across Louisiana to address damage caused by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida.

Kennedy said Louisianans remained strong and resilient over the last year and a half, but help is still needed.

Garth Brooks promotes tour stop in Louisiana

Garth Brooks appeared on Baton Rouge morning television programs Dec. 9 ahead of his concert set for April 30, 2022 at LSU's Tiger Stadium.

Tickets were set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.

The superstar performer encouraged fans to show up in their LSU gear.