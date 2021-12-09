Ascension Parish Schools recognizes Rubicon for support after Hurricane Ida

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board and Superintendent David Alexander thanked Rubicon LLC for its partnership and support of Ascension Parish Public Schools employees as they recovered from Hurricane Ida.

During the Dec. 7 meeting, Alexander recognized Rubicon General Manager Mark Dearman.

Following the hurricane, Rubicon provided gift cards to APSB employees who indicated they had damage to their homes.

"Our district is fortunate to have outstanding business and community support!" a district spokesperson stated in a social media post.