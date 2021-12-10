Ascension Parish Recreation's westbank program kicks off basketball season

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Recreation westside program started the youth basketball season with a packed house for the scrimmage.

The Ascension Parish Council's Alvin "Coach" Thomas, who represents the westbank, said the league had record-breaking participation this year.

"I am very excited to see the growth in our recreational program this year alone, and I know it's our athletic coordinator, Coach Jerry Butler, who has had a really positive impact on that change. I must say, I have never seen such parental support like I saw on last night. We are moving forward, get on board," Thomas stated.

The youth developmental basketball program is held at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville. It starts with children ages 4 through 16.

"Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you'll start having positive results," Butler said. "Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking will. That's a positive impact! The only time you fail is when you fall down and stay down."

He added that he hopes the young people will leave with a positive impact on their lives.

"God has blessed me with a gift and I will run with it as fast as I can," he said.

Butler added he remains confident that the commitment of Thomas, Michelle Templet of Ascension Parish Recreation, and the local leaders of the City of Donaldsonville will lead to a positive impact for the community.