23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported guilty pleas and sentencing during the week of Dec. 6 through Dec. 10.

The 23rd Judicial District Court includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Trent Madere, Gonzales, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Maeghen Kling, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Irvon McKay, Baton Rouge, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Christopher Frasier, 13711 Ball Park Rd. Walker, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Robert Lomas, 2297 Deck Blvd Geismar, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Cory Cheong, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Dr. Gonzales, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Samuel Sternfels, 6645 Hwy 1 Belle Rose, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Wilfred Mitchell, 519 Paula Dr. Thibodaux, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 5 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Reva Deville, 7009 Hwy 1 Belle Rose, LA, age 53, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Dontrell Carter, 2052 St. Mary Hwy Thibodaux, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault and was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 6 months of the said sentence, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Shane Hebert, 9993 Jack Torres Rd. Maringounin, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Austin Fontenot, 3203 Hwy 70 S Pierre Part, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Brandon Steele, 6053 Bayou Black Dr. Gibson, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Bryan Simoneaux, 5779 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Daniel Martinez, 125 Simoneaux Ln. Donaldsonville, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Gage Blanchard, 136 Napoleon Ave Napoleonville, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Cordel Robinson, 711 Wattigny St. Jeanerette, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Shannon Bias, 706 Jefferson St. Napoleonville, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 1 year of the said sentence, and the remaining 4 years are to suspended. Upon being released from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Mark Rentrop Jr., 349 Hwy 663 Morgan City, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts), and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

St. James Parish:

Kenneth Montgomery, 243 Janet St. Saint Rose, LA, age 62, pled guilty to Attempted Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Blake Zeller, 1390 Second St. Lutcher, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Deamren Joseph, 203 N 10th Thibodaux, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Principle to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

David Booker, 209 N Marchand Ave Gonzales, LA, age 62, pled guilty to Automobile Insurance Policies and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.