Napoleonville suspect arrested on felony charges near Paincourtville

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Napoleonville man on felony charges following a traffic incident on Hwy. 308 near Paincourtville.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 37-year-old Brandon E. Harris of Pecan Street.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of the vehicle. The deputy eventually made contact with the driver, now identified as Harris.

Prior to stopping the vehicle, the deputy reported observing the driver throw an item from the vehicle. That item was recovered and was a bag containing suspected marijuana.

After interviewing the driver, the deputy concluded additional investigation was warranted.

A K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the suspect vehicle and alerted positive to the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Marijuana

Flight from an Officer

Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License

No Seat Belt

Harris was incarcerated and released on a $35,000 bond.