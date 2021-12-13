Donaldsonville man arrested on multiple felony charges after 100 mph pursuit

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 35-year-old Jeremy Lynn Williams of Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville, on felony charges arising out of a March 1 traffic incident on Hwy. 308 near Belle Terre Road in Belle Rose.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy was working assignment at the above-described location, when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

The deputy initiated a stop of the vehicle, and the driver exited the vehicle making contact with the deputy.

The subject was interviewed, and the deputy noted the individual to be extremely agitated and nervous. At some point, the deputy attempted to detain the driver for safety reasons.

The subject was able to get into his vehicle engaging the deputy into a pursuit situation reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The deputy was able to successfully terminate the pursuit, and the suspect fled on foot.

As a result of that day's events, the deputy applied for arrest warrants.

The suspect remained at large until he was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

​Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving Under Suspension

Speeding

Resisting an Officer

Criminal Damage to Property

Williams remained incarcerated with bond set at $150,000.