Shreveport fugitive arrested near Belle Rose

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 33-year-old Jacob Dion Mahoney of Charles Street, Thibodaux, on multiple felony fugitive warrants from Shreveport following a traffic stop south of Belle Rose.

According to a news release, Mahoney was stopped Dec. 10. A criminal history check revealed he was wanted by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office in Shreveport.

Mahoney was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

He remained in the parish detention facility pending transfer to Caddo Parish.