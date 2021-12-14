Belle Rose suspect charged with aggravated assault of a dating partner

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 21-year-old Jamarius Jontrell Williams of Pleasant Lane, Belle Rose, on felony charges arising from a Dec. 9 disturbance.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a request for assistance and made contact with the complainant, who had been in a relationship with Williams.

The complainant advised that on Dec. 9, she and the suspect, as well as a child, were in the residence when Williams became angry and pulled a gun on her.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was no longer there. A warrant was applied for and subsequently granted.

Williams was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 10. He was transferred and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault upon a dating partner with child endangerment.

Williams was incarcerated with bond set at $50,000.