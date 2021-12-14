Helicopter crashes on Interstate 10 near LaPlace

Staff Report

A helicopter crashed Dec. 14 on the Interstate 10 Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge in the LaPlace area, blocking traffic heading toward New Orleans.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Bell 407 helicopter went down around 12:30 p.m.

The helicopter had departed from Gonzales and was on its way to the Lakefront Airport in New Orleans, according to a report published by The Times-Picayune.

Social media users posted videos from the scene showing the wreckage burning after the crash.

Only the pilot was on board at the time. Authorities have been investigating and have not released information on fatalities.

Louisiana State Police reported in the afternoon troopers responded to Interstate 10 eastbound at milepost 212 (Bonne Carré Spillway Bridge). The interstate's eastbound lanes at U.S. Hwy. 51 were closed. Interstate 55 southbound was closed and southbound traffic was diverted to U.S. Hwy. 51.

According to a release from Entergy, the aircraft struck a power line. About 20,000 customers lost power temporarily in the Kenner and Metairie areas.

Through 2 a.m. on Dec. 15, Entergy crews worked to reinstall the overhead transmission lines on Interstate 10 eastbound between Interstate 55 and Interstate 310.