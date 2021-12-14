Holiday schedule set for City of Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville City Hall will close Dec. 24 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Due to Christmas falling on a Saturday this year, Dec. 27 will be a holiday as well.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan said the same format will be followed for the New Year holiday week. City Hall will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.

The second Donaldsonville City Council meeting of the month, set for Dec. 28, will remain on the schedule. Council members confirmed the date during the first meeting, which was held Dec. 14.

In other matters during the meeting:

-- Ricky Larvardain was reappointed and sworn-in as a member of the fire civil service board.

"I know you do a lot of volunteer work, and we thank you for your service," Council Chair Charles Brown said.

-- A benefit boil for Quincy "D.J. Thriller" Davis has been set for Dec. 16 at the Frank Sotile Pavilion at 2162 D. Thibaut Dr. in Donaldsonville. Times will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to flyers available to the council, the benefit will be hosted by family and friends. All proceeds will go to Davis.

Plates will be $10 and include turkey necks, corn, and potatoes. Donations will be accepted.

Davis was injured on a float Dec. 12 during the Gonzales Christmas parade.

Mayor Sullivan said Davis and his family have been generous to the community, organizing an event to feed the public during the Hurricane Ida recovery.

"He has done a lot in helping the city. He and his sister wanted to give back, and they provided the food themselves and set up the drive through," Sullivan said.