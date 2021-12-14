DOTD announces bid results for 20 statewide projects

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Dec. 14 that 20 projects around the state went through the bid process.

According to a news release, 15 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $60.4 million. All bids will be reviewed before being finalized.

“As 2021 winds down, we’re closing out the year with several more infrastructure improvements that will begin in the coming months,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “These projects cover a broad spectrum and include work like bridge replacements, paving, roundabout and sidewalk construction, and ferry maintenance. I do want to caution the public that due to the national supply chain issues and the economic response to unprecedented investment in infrastructure, we are seeing higher than normal bid prices, some of which may have to be rescaled and rebid to fit into the budget.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Britton Rd. and Herman Dickerson Rd. bridges in Ouachita Parish: $1,467,011.70

Replacement of bayou bridge on U.S. 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish: $2,194,095.71

Replacement of Bank St. Bridge over Lewis Creek in East Feliciana Parish: $524,214.30

Replacement of Pecan Island Rd. Bridge over the Chenal in Pointe Coupee Parish: $2,748,944.35

Replacement of Chevelle and Sarasota Dr. bridges in East Baton Rouge Parish: $3,127,815.10

Mechanical and electrical repairs to movable bridges on LA 57, LA 3162, LA 661, and LA 3087 in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes: $836,000.00

Pavement/ Overlay:

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Rowland Rd. between LA 139 and LA 594 in Ouachita Parish: $1,475,514.40

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, paving, and drainage on LA 3139 and LA 3154 between Dickory Ave. and Orleans Parish line in Jefferson and Orleans parishes: $7,750,195.19

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 10 between I-55 and U.S. 51 in Tangipahoa Parish: $449,730.95

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 4 between LA 888 and LA 575 in Tensas Parish: $2,112,703.60

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 24 northbound between LA 664 and St. George Rd. in Terrebonne Parish: $5,304,071.42

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 22 and U.S. 51-X between 7th St. and Dunson Rd. in Tangipahoa Parish: $2,579,169.34

Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 18 between Barataria Blvd. and Louisiana St. in Jefferson Parish: $1,437,304.65

Grading, patching, overlay, lighting, drainage, and multiuse paths on S. Monroe St., W. Texas Ave., W. Louisiana Ave., & Oil Mill St. in Lincoln Parish: $9,045,202.28

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, landscaping, lighting, and drainage on Dan Reneau Dr., S. Homer St., and W. Mississippi Ave. in Lincoln Parish: $6,468,869.40

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 167 between LA 13 and Rapides Parish line in Evangeline Parish: $4,937,500.17

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Roundabout on LA 98 at Mills St. in Lafayette Parish: $3,107,652.27

Roundabout on LA 14 at LA 397 in Calcasieu Parish: $3,117,184.56

Other: