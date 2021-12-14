Napoleonville suspect arrested on Ascension Parish fugitive warrant

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested an Ascension Parish fugitive near Napoleonville late Dec. 12.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 35-year-old Adam Leroy Hunt of Hwy. 401 in Napoleonville on a fugitive warrant and drug law violations following a traffic stop.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and executed a stop.

During a criminal records check, deputies were advised that Hunt was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Ascension Parish.

An open-air sniff of the vehicle in question by a sheriff’s office K-9 produced positive results. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of drug paraphernalia.

Hunt was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.​

The suspect was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia. Hunt was also issued violation tickets for improper lane usage and open container.

He was transferred to the custody of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.