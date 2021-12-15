Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office gathering toy donations for Kentucky

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will collect toys through Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. to bring to Kentucky the following morning.

According to an APSO Facebook post, deputies will drive to the areas devastated by tornadoes. The "Christmas for Kentucky" campaign will deliver toys to families.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA 70737.

"We hope that this small gesture will help restore these families’ spirits during Christmas as they work to rebuild their lives," an APSO spokesperson stated.