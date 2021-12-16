AROUND THE STATE: Baton Rouge news conference addresses homicides

Staff Report

Baton Rouge homicides addressed

Baton Rouge city officials held a news conference Dec. 13 to address the uptick in homicides.

Baton Rouge was among large cities in the nation to break annual homicide records this year. Louisiana's capital city previously eclipsed its record set in 2020, which was 137.

In late October, parish coroner Dr. Beau Clark also called a news conference to address the record-breaking figure as two months remained in the year.

Cities around the country that broke annual homicide records in 2021 include: Philadelphia, Toledo, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Ky.; St. Paul, Minn.; Portland, Ore.; Tucson, Az.; and Albuquerque, N.M.

Maravich jacket sold

The LSU letterman jacket once belonging to basketball legend “Pistol” Pete Maravich sold for nearly $117,000 at an auction.

Grey Flannel Auctions conducted the auction, which featured various memorabilia from Maravich's record-setting career.

After his career at LSU, he went on to become an NBA All-Star.

Louisiana featured in parade

When the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade rolls, a Louisiana float will be included.

The state was featured in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last month.

Louisiana's float will feature the state's unique culture as the Bayou State. It will include moss-draped cypress trees, a fisherman in a pirogue, magnolias, crawfish, pelicans, and beignets.