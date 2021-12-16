Ascension Parish Schools official addresses 'troubling' TikTok post

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander released a statement to families concerning a "troubling post" widely circulated on the social media platform TikTok.

According to the letter, the post refers to threats to school safety on Dec. 17.

Alexander stated the post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in the Ascension Parish district. Other districts around the country have reported the same post circulating in its schools.

"If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away," Alexander stated.

The statement did not refer to any specific school in the parish.

Alexander also added the district has been in contact with local law enforcement, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Gonzales Police Department, regarding the trend.

TikTok's news and information verified Twitter account posted a statement regarding potential violence at schools.

"We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok," the post read.

According to published reports, school districts across the country are taking precautions and increasing law enforcement presence at schools.

Here is the full Ascension Parish Schools letter:

Dear Families,

The Ascension Public Schools administration has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok. The post refers to a threat to school safety on Friday, December 17.

The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district. We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.

Additionally, the district has been in contact with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Gonzales Police Department regarding the trend.

This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult right away.

As always, thank you for your partnership as we work to ensure a safe, secure, and positive learning environment for our students.

Sincerely,

David Alexander

Superintendent