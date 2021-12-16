Convicted felon arrested on stolen firearm, drug charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 31-year-old Jarron H. Collins of Brule Road, Thibodaux, on felony drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop near Plattenville early Dec. 16.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy was on assignment near Plattenville at College Point Lane when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

After a stop, the deputy conducted an interview of the driver and noted a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During a walk-around of the vehicle, the deputy observed suspected marijuana in plain view as well as what appeared to be a firearm.

The deputy called for a K-9 to the location, which conducted an open-air sniff of the suspect vehicle and alerted positive for the presence of illegal substances. A subsequent search yielded a quantity of marijuana and a large caliber handgun which were seized as evidence.

Collins was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Possession of Marijuana

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

According to the release, Collins was convicted of attempted second degree murder in Assumption Parish on Feb. 26, 2014.

The handgun seized during this stop had been reported stolen in Ascension Parish.

At the time of the release, Collins remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.