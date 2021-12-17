'No Shave November' raises $15,000 for American Cancer Society

Staff Report

Area law enforcement agencies participated in the annual "No Shave November" campaign, raising more than $15,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gonzales Police Department, St. James Sheriff's Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office joined the campaign this year.

For the month of November, deputies and officers ditched their razors and grew a neatly trimmed beard for $25.

"You may notice deputies still sporting their beards through December...we are supporting a second organization, which we'll post more details about very soon," according to an APSO spokesperson.