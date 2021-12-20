2021-22 Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council inducted in Donaldsonville
Staff Report
The City of Donaldsonville 2021-22 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council was inducted at City Hall Dec. 20.
The council consists of students from both Donaldsonville and Ascension Catholic high schools. Some of the members are also enrolled at River Parishes Community College.
Commissioners inducted were:
- Laila Cost, President from DHS/RPCC ECO
- Keagan Davis, 1st Vice President from AC
- Ja’Kayla Landry, 2nd Vice President from DHS/RPCC ECO
- Alexandra Martin, Secretary from DHS/RPCC ECO
- Sanyia Batiste, Mayor from DHS/RPCC ECO
- Rheonna Lavigne, City Attorney from AC
- Kamryn Lennix, Chaplain from DHS/RPCC ECO
- Tyrice White, DPW Director from DHS