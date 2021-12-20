AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana teacher programs see 30 percent drop over decade

Staff Report

Louisiana teacher programs see 30 percent drop over decade

Louisiana's teacher workforce has experienced a 30 percent drop in aspiring teachers, according to a recent report.

The findings were presented to both the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Board Regents, according to the Associated Press.

Enrollment in teacher preparation programs fell 30 percent over the last decade. The number of teachers finishing the programs dropped 15 percent during the same period.

Interstate 49 fatal crashes reported

Louisiana State Police reported two fatal crashes Dec. 17 on Interstate 49 in St. Landry and Avoyelles parishes.

A total of five people died in the crashes.

The St. Landry Parish crash claimed the lives of three siblings from Jeanerette and a man from Georgia.

The siblings were identified as 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons. John Lundy of Dallas, Georgia also died in the crash.

In the St. Landry Parish crash, 86-year-old Billy M. Lee of Terrell, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighter dies in northwest Louisiana

A northwest Louisiana firefighter died Dec. 18 after a fire truck tire exploded while he was working on it.

The South Bossier Parish Fire District No. 2 reported 28-year-old Jessie Henry died at one the district’s stations.

Josh Duhamel to reign over parade

Actor and director Josh Duhamel will reign as Bacchus LIII on Feb. 27, 2022, according to a news release from the krewe.

Duhamel will appear in the upcoming NBC show The Thing About Pam along with Renee Zellweger. He will also star in Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

Chevy Chase visits Raising Cane's

Actor Chevy Chase stopped by a Raising Cane's location where he worked the drive through and had a meal with owner Todd Graves.

The restaurant chain started near the LSU campus in Baton Rouge.

Chase is known for his character Clark W. Griswold in the National Lampoon movies.