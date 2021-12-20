City of Donaldsonville to hold Christmas toy giveaway Dec. 22

Staff Report

A Christmas drive-through toy giveaway will be Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (until all distributed) in the Donaldsonville City Hall parking lot at 609 Railroad Ave.

It is open to ages 12 and under.

Partners include: Congressman Troy Carter, Sen. Ed Price, Rep. Ken Brass, Ascension Parish Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Ascension Parish School Board member Robyn Penn Delaney, Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrison, Constale Jeff Henry, and Donaldsonville Councilmen Charles Brown, Lauthaught Delaney, Raymond Aucoin, Reginald Francis, and Michael Sullivan.