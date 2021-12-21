Quincy Davis, a popular Ascension Parish DJ, passes away

Family and friends have been mourning the loss of Donaldsonville native Quincy Davis, a popular disc jockey who was injured during the Gonzales Christmas parade on Dec. 12.

Known throughout the area as DJ Thriller, Davis passed away Dec. 21 at the age of 36 after a valiant effort battling injuries sustained following a fall from a parade float, friends said.

An immediate outpouring of prayers and memories were offered on social media, especially through a Facebook group set up for friends and family to keep updated.

A benefit boil was held at the Frank Sotile Pavilion on Dec. 16 as those who loved him came together in support of his battle.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Davis was well-known and loved throughout the city and surrounding areas.

"He will be sadly missed by so many. He was an entertainer. When I say that, I'm talking about a large scale," Sullivan said during his Making Progress program.

The mayor has previously recalled Davis' generosity to the community. In the past, he and his sister organized events to cook for the public, including a drive-through event during the Hurricane Ida recovery.

"I want to reach out to his family and let them know I will continually be in prayer for you to make it through this difficult time," Sullivan said.