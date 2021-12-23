Ascension Parish Recreation tips off westbank basketball program

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Recreation's west side biddy basketball program celebrated its season opener in Donaldsonville.

Alvin "Coach" Thomas, who represents District 1 on the Ascension Parish Council, served pizza to the children participating in the westbank program.

"The happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more," Thomas said. "The purpose of life is not to be happy, but to matter – to be productive, to be useful, to have it make some difference that you have lived at all."

He said the children had a wonderful time playing basketball, and they even enjoyed a visit from Santa Claus.

Thomas thanked Dollar Tree and Save A Lot Meat Market for their special donations.

"Merry Christmas to our children and surrounding families," he added. "May your day be fulfilled with blessings and joy."