Donaldsonville area officials participate in toy giveaway

Michael Tortorich

Donaldsonville area officials joined together for a toy giveaway at Donaldsonville City Hall just ahead of Christmas.

Several volunteers participated in the event, including the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council.

The drive-through giveaway was held Dec. 22, and was open to children ages 12 and under.

Officials participating included: Congressman Troy Carter, Sen. Ed Price, Rep. Ken Brass, Ascension Parish Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Ascension Parish School Board member Robyn Penn Delaney, Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrison, Constable Jeff Henry, and Donaldsonville Councilmen Charles Brown, Lauthaught Delaney, Raymond Aucoin, Reginald Francis, and Michael Sullivan.

Donaldsonville City Hall offices were set to close for the holidays. Closure dates included Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 for Christmas, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 for New Year's.

The Donaldsonville City Council plans to cancel its second regular meeting of the month, unless an urgent issue arises.

Republic Services, which provides garbage pickup in the city, will not be operating Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The services on those dates will be made up Dec. 29 and Jan. 5.