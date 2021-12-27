Louisiana Department of Health announces spike in COVID-19 cases

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Health reported a sharp increase in cases on Dec. 27.

Since the previous day, 2,619 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the state. That figure was out of 12,831 tests. Some 20 percent of the tests reported resulted in new cases.

"That means over the four-day holiday weekend we are reporting 12,164 total cases reported to the state. Of these new cases reported to us since (Dec. 23), 99 percent are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings," LDH stated in a news release.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares among 18 to 29 year olds (27 percent) and 30 to 39 year olds (21 percent).

This update includes new cases across all regions of the state, with 40 percent coming from Region 1 (Greater New Orleans), 13 percent coming from Region 7 (Northwest) and 11 percnet coming from Region 2 (Baton Rouge).

Additionally, LDH reported 17 more deaths since Dec. 23.

"Omicron is surging. Those who are not vaccinated are not protected. Please take precautions as you gather and celebrate with loved ones this holiday season. Wear your mask, get boosted if eligible, work remotely if possible, and limit your exposure to those outside your household," LDH's release concluded.