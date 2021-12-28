Elks Lodge in Donaldsonville included in Louisiana Main Street grant
The Elks Lodge building in Donaldsonville will be among the 11 historic commercial buildings in Louisiana receiving grant funds toward restoration.
A total of $10,000 will go toward the $24,360 to repair or replace and paint rotted decorative corbels and eaves on the Elks Lodge No. 1153 in the Donaldsonville historic district.
According to a Louisiana Main Street Program news release, the $92,000 in grants will help with the more than $964,000 owners plan to spend on restoring the historic buildings.
The program offers as much as $10,000 in dollar-for-dollar grants to assist in fixes for commercial buildings that are at least 50 years old and have had projects approved through the local historic district commissions.
The smallest project totals $23,300 to refurbish the front awning and repair and replace windows of the Historic ArkLa Gas Building in Homer, while the largest is in Thibodaux, where Nu Homes LLC plans to spend $713,000 to renovate a building, creating ground-floor retail space and apartments above it.
“These restoration grants will serve to bring about revitalization and change in these communities," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser stated.
Grants also include:
- $10,000 toward $55,000 to restore windows and do cleaning and repainting work at the Webb Hardware Building in Minden;
- $10,000 toward $30,000 to repair the failed foundation and to paint Morel's Courtyard Inn in New Roads;
- $10,000 toward $29,600 for restoring the historic appearance of Landry Magee Law Office in Houma;
- $10,000 toward $24,000 of work on balconies at Guerin’s Tin Shop in St. Martinville.
- $6,400 to restore, repair and replace damaged wood and doors at Arpeggios Lounge and Event Center in Opelousas;
- $5,800 to install a new awning, repair damaged brick and mortar, and replace rotted wood at 212 W. Mississippi Avenue in Ruston;
- $5,225 toward removing and reworking damaged plaster and brick at 165 E. Pine Street in Ponchatoula;
- $5,025 to help restore a historic neon sign at the Hatchell Building and Lofts in West Monroe.