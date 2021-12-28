Elks Lodge in Donaldsonville included in Louisiana Main Street grant

Staff Report

The Elks Lodge building in Donaldsonville will be among the 11 historic commercial buildings in Louisiana receiving grant funds toward restoration.

A total of $10,000 will go toward the $24,360 to repair or replace and paint rotted decorative corbels and eaves on the Elks Lodge No. 1153 in the Donaldsonville historic district.

According to a Louisiana Main Street Program news release, the $92,000 in grants will help with the more than $964,000 owners plan to spend on restoring the historic buildings.

The program offers as much as $10,000 in dollar-for-dollar grants to assist in fixes for commercial buildings that are at least 50 years old and have had projects approved through the local historic district commissions.

The smallest project totals $23,300 to refurbish the front awning and repair and replace windows of the Historic ArkLa Gas Building in Homer, while the largest is in Thibodaux, where Nu Homes LLC plans to spend $713,000 to renovate a building, creating ground-floor retail space and apartments above it.

“These restoration grants will serve to bring about revitalization and change in these communities," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser stated.

Grants also include: