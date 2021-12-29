Donaldsonville man accused of taking vehicle from Belle Rose residence

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a man suspected of taking a vehicle from a Belle Rose residence without permission.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Chase Michael Hidalgo of Donaldsonville on charges arising from an incident on Dec. 25.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to the residence and made contact with the complainant. Deputies were advised the suspect had taken an automobile valued at over $1,000 without authorization.

The vehicle was recovered later.

Hidalgo was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Unauthorized Use of a Moveable

Driving Under Suspension

At the time of the release, Hidalgo remained incarcerated with bond set at $10,000.