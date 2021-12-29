Donaldsonville man accused of taking vehicle from Belle Rose residence
Staff Report
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a man suspected of taking a vehicle from a Belle Rose residence without permission.
Deputies arrested 28-year-old Chase Michael Hidalgo of Donaldsonville on charges arising from an incident on Dec. 25.
According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to the residence and made contact with the complainant. Deputies were advised the suspect had taken an automobile valued at over $1,000 without authorization.
The vehicle was recovered later.
Hidalgo was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:
- Unauthorized Use of a Moveable
- Driving Under Suspension
At the time of the release, Hidalgo remained incarcerated with bond set at $10,000.